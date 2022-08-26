Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 48-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Ivegate, in Bradford city centre, shortly before 6pm on Thursday (Aug 25). The force said the man was found with an injury to his neck.

A police cordon is in place at the scene as police continue to investigate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are both in custody.

A cordon is in place in Bradford

Detective Inspector Karl Noglik of Bradford CID said: “This is a truly shocking incident to have happened in broad daylight in the city centre. I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident, and we have made several arrests.

“A scene remains on whilst forensic enquiries are ongoing. Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to businesses and the public.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ivegate and Kirkgate around 5.30pm who may have seen the assault to come forward.”