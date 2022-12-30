A man who was stabbed to death in a sleepy village just days after Christmas has been named as construction worker Paul Hanson, 54.

Police attended a semi detached house in West Cowick, East Yorkshire on Wednesday (Dec 28) following reports of an assault. A woman, 53, was held at the scene and is still being questioned by murder detectives probing Paul's death, police said.

Humberside Police were called at 7.15pm to reports a man had been assaulted at a house Little London Lane in the village, which is around 30 miles from Hull, and where the average house price is around £250,000.

The force has since confirmed Paul had suffered a fatal stab wound at the house. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, despite the best efforts of medics.

Paul Hanson, 54, was stabbed to death, Humberside Police said

A police spokesman said: "A man who sustained a fatal stab wound at a property in West Cowick on Wednesday 28 December has been named by his family as Paul Hanson, aged 54. We were called to reports of an injured male at a property on Little London Way, West Cowick in Snaith at 7.15pm.

"Paul Hanson, aged 54 was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, but sadly he died shortly afterwards. A woman, aged 53 was arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.

"Paul's family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time."

Humberside Police said there was no wider risk to members of the public, but officers will remain in the area in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said earlier: "We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern to people in the village and surrounding areas. However, I wish to reassure people that this was an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and, as such, there is no wider risk to members of the public.

"Officers will remain in West Cowick over the coming days whilst we continue with our investigation, and a scene guard will remain in place.”

