Man threw away cigarettes while being chased by police after knifepoint robbery

Police are trying to track down two men after a knifepoint robbery at a Tesco Express store in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST

On February 14 at a Tesco Express store on Wortley Road in Rotherham, four men went behind the counter and started taking cigarettes. When they were confronted by staff members, one of the men pulled out a knife and jabbed it towards one of the members of staff, who was left with minor injuries.

The men ran off and were chased by police. One was caught by police nearby after he was seen discarding the stolen cigarettes while running away. The man, who was 29 and from Rotherham, was arrested and charged on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

South Yorkshire Police is now trying to track down two other men thought to be involved in the robbery.

Do you recognise these men?Do you recognise these men?
The force said: “Enquiries have since been pro-actively carried out into the incident and detectives are now keen to identify the two men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 133 of February 14. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.