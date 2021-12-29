Man tried to grab 10-year-old boy off the street in Yorkshire as he walked home

South Yorkshire Police have issued the appeal following the incident in Browning Road, Herringthorpe, near Rotherham, before Christmas.

The 10-year-old boy was walking to the shops at around 7pm on December 23 when he noticed a red Toyota parked nearby.

Police said the man in the car - who was a white man wearing a snood or balaclava and gloves - asked the boy where he was going.

The man is said to have followed the boy, parked up, and then followed him back home.

As the boy neared his address, the man grabbed hold of his jacket and tried to drag him into the car.

Investigating Officer, Rachel Scott said: “This is a really concerning report from a young child and we are doing everything we can to trace the man and vehicle involved.

“We have officers in the area making enquiries, but I encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.”