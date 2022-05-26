Man used staple gun on his dog's wound because he couldn't afford a vet

Aftab Karin, 40, ignored the advice of his vet when dealing with an injury to his black and tan Belgian Malinois called Luna. The RSPCA said she had a a “substantial degloving injury".

Karim, of Albany Drive, Huddersfield, said he couldn't afford the vets fees so bought a staple gun online to use to close the wound on her right hind leg.

He admitted a charge of causing unnecessary suffering by failing to follow veterinary advice relating to treatment for an injury and carrying out an act of surgery in such a way as to cause further pain and distress.

Luna was found in serious pain by the RSPCA inspector

He was given a seven-year ban from keeping dogs when he appeared for sentencing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 17. Magistrates also ordered that he complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community sentence.

RSPCA Inspector Demi Hodby said she visited Karim’s home on September 15 last year, the day after Luna had been taken to a veterinary surgery, where she was given pain relief, an anti-inflammatory and antibiotics.

The vet had told Karim that Luna would need the wound stitching up as soon as possible, but the appointment he made for the following day was not kept.

Inspector Hodby said: “He [Karim] advised that the dog was injured and that this injury was caused by the other dog living at the address.

Luna had a wound on her right leg which had been caused by another dog living at the house

“He said after the incident he took the dog to the vets and was told the dog needed surgery which he couldn't afford as this was going to cost around £700 to £1,200. So he brought the dog home and did it himself as he could only afford to pay around £300.”

Luna was lying on the floor and growling with Inspector Hodby visited his home, and found multiple staples had been inserted into her leg

She took the dog to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where veterinary surgeon James Adams advised she was in a "suffering state" and carried out emergency surgery to remove the staples and suture the wound.

The vet found 26 staples had been put into the wound across Luna’s thigh, from which blood and discharges were seeping. She had also suffered bruising from the insertion of the staples.

Luna would have suffered for a period of around 24 hours without painkillers and antibiotics, the vet said.

“For a wound as large as the one suffered the dog would have required a full general anaesthetic,” he said.

“The owner stapled the wound with non-sterile equipment without the knowledge or skills of how to reconstruct a wound. Therefore, the animal had to undergo another procedure at the hospital.”

In mitigation, John Goodwin told the court that Karim accepted his actions towards Luna had amounted to a “ludicrous act”.

The solicitor said the conviction would have a “devastating effect” on the defendant and his family as they are under significant financial pressure.

As well as the unpaid work, Karim was told to undertake 10 rehabilitation activity days and pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £350.

A deprivation order was made in relation to Luna and a seizure order made on another dog under his ownership, giving the defendant 21 days to rehome that pet.

Magistrates told him: “We consider this to be a very serious crime. You caused significant suffering to Luna by your calculated decision to put your own finances above her needs. You then compounded your culpability by attempting to deceive the vets.”

The magistrates also asked if their concerns about the sale of the type of staple gun used in the offence could be passed on to the website where he purchased it from.