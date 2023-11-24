A man who carried out a sickening campaign of abuse against a woman was branded a ‘danger to the public’ by a judge who jailed him for nine years.

Thomas Keeling subjected his victim to what police called “unimaginable violence and perverse acts” which included putting a vacuum pipe and pool cue down her throat as well as beating her unconscious and dragging her around a bedroom.

Police said the 33-year-old had a “repugnant attitude and a lack of respect” as he slammed the door on officers when they visited a property in Rotherham in an attempt to help his victim, who had bravely contacted police in March.

The woman confided in officers and told them Keeling had on occasions Keeling had dragged her around a bedroom, beating her, leaving her nearly unconscious before further assaulting her.

Keeling also carried out acts that left her thinking she may die; during his controlling outbursts Keeling forced a pool cue and vacuum pipe down the woman’s throat. In addition to the physical violence Keeling tormented his victim verbally, to the point she had no confidence or self-worth and had contemplated suicide.

He was jailed for nine years at Sheffield Crown Court on November 22 after admitting two counts of GBH and two counts of non-fatal strangulation and controlling behaviour. He was also handed a 15-year restraining order against contacting his victim.

Investigating Officer Nat Duffy, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to commend the bravery and courage of the victim throughout our investigation. The pain and suffering she endured throughout Keeling’s acts are indescribable, and while her physical injuries have healed following surgery, the mental torture and trauma will stay with her for life.

"She continues to be supported by specialist organisations to help her deal with the extreme pain she continues to go through, and this will be ongoing for a long time. I hope knowing Keeling is behind bars can bring her some closure. No length of time will never heal the pain she has suffered, but I hope she can move forward with the next chapter of her life.

“During Keeling’s arrest and interview he should no remorse for his actions, telling officers ‘he couldn’t be bothered’ and providing excuse after excuse for how the victim sustained her injuries. Keeling gave a no comment interview throughout but knowing our 150 pieces of evidence were showing how he was responsible for his actions, he pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance.

“I am pleased that the victim did not have to endure a trial and relive the events that happened to her, and that Keeling is now serving time for his actions.”

A statement from the force added: “If you’re worried about someone you know or you're experiencing abuse, please tell us. We will listen and we will support you. You can report online or call us on 101. In an emergency, please call 999.