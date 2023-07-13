Man who caused death of pedestrian he knocked over on pavement jailed for six years

A 26-year-old man who drove onto a pavement, knocked a pedestrian over then drove away has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison this week.

Mohammed Abdullah was driving a black Vauxhall Insignia through Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday August 22, 2021.

At around 1.35am, his car mounted the pavement on Regent Street, hitting 58-year-old Sean Crowley.

Abdullah didn’t stop and drove away from the scene at speed, leaving Mr Crowley critically injured in the street.

Police were called by medical staff after Mr Crowley arrived at A&E with life-threatening head injuries.

Abdullah’s vehicle was recovered after being abandoned on Bolsover Road, Sheffield.

It had extensive damage consistent with being involved in a collision. He handed himself into police two days after the collision, where he was arrested.

Sadly, after nearly a month in hospital, Mr Crowley died as a result of his injuries. Abdullah was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant John Taylor said: “Firstly, I want to take this opportunity to offer condolences to Mr Crowley’s family. They have carried themselves with dignity and supported our investigation throughout, for which I am incredibly grateful.

“Abdullah displayed callous actions afterwards, leaving the scene knowing he had potentially seriously injured someone.”

Sgt Taylor continued: “We gathered hours of CCTV footage to trace Abdullah’s movements that evening. He went out with friends in the city centre, then grabbed a takeaway which he can be seen eating in his car. We tracked his vehicle through the city centre, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, nearly colliding with parked cars and bollards.

“His driving was erratic, dangerous and ultimately cost an innocent man his life. The judge deemed the CCTV footage too shocking and disturbing to show in court, which demonstrates the gravity of Abdullah’s actions that evening.

“There is no excuse or justifiable reason for his actions and I am pleased he has received a custodial sentence, though no jail term will ever undo the pain and grief he has caused to Mr Crowley’s family and friends.”

In a statement, Mr Crowley’s sister said: “Sean was my brother. In his life he had done some amazing things, like coming through the loss of our mother at age 11, surviving cancer at 21 and, perhaps most amazingly, rowing across the Atlantic singlehandedly in a boat he built himself.

“For a long time, he held the record as the youngest man ever to carry out that feat. But he is best remembered as a true and much-loved friend, someone you could rely on, who was always ready to help out. I knew that he was always there for me, I knew that if I ever was in any kind of trouble then he would be there.

“Everyone who knew him was heartbroken when they heard what had happened to him. He had been planning the next stage in his life and intended spending more time in Spain with his family…but he had his future cruelly stolen from him.

“He was killed by a stranger who didn’t even bother to stop. A death is always sad, but a killing is tragic and incomprehensible. To know the driver made the decision to leave my brother so badly injured and suffering in the street makes it infinitely harder to bear. An accident I can understand, but for the driver to callously decide to drive off is beyond understanding.

“Sean was fit and healthy before the collision. He enjoyed an active life, long walks in the countryside, swimming in the sea in all weathers, and dancing to the music he loved. He had many years ahead to look forward to after working hard all his adult life.”

Abdullah, formerly of Limpsfield Road, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday July 12 where he was sentenced to six years and three months in prison and disqualified from driving for six years.

