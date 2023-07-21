All Sections
Man who died after attack outside bar in Hull named by family as man charged with murder

A man who died after being assaulted outside a bar in Hull has now been named by his family as 66-year-old Edwardo Delgado.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 17:21 BST

Officers were called at approximately 1.20am on Sunday July 9 to reports that Edwardo was found to have sustained a serious head injury outside of Tam Tam Café Bar on Anlaby Road.Edwardo was immediately taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.Michael Bangura, 42, from Hull, has been charged with murder and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday.Edwardo’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time.