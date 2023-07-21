Man who died after attack outside bar in Hull named by family as man charged with murder

Officers were called at approximately 1.20am on Sunday July 9 to reports that Edwardo was found to have sustained a serious head injury outside of Tam Tam Café Bar on Anlaby Road.Edwardo was immediately taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.Michael Bangura, 42, from Hull, has been charged with murder and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday.Edwardo’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time.