Man who drove his campervan at group of teenagers in Yorkshire coast village hunted by police

Humberside Police said: "We are appealing for information after officers were called to an incident on Wednesday 3 August on Hornsea Road, Skipsea at 9:30pm.

"Following a disagreement, an altercation is believed to have taken place between an unknown man and a 15-year-old boy.

"The unknown man is then believed to have threatened the boy and his friends before allegedly returning to his silver coloured campervan and driving it towards them before fleeing the scene.

Skipsea

"Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

"Officers are now appealing for help to identify the man who is described as white, approximately 5ft 8” tall with short grey hair and at the time of the incident was wearing glasses.