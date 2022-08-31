Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan James Foster, 25 has been jailed for over a year after admitting using his phone to record a young woman using the toilet, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Foster, of Leylands Road, Sheepscar, Leeds, pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism and in doing so breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard how, on Friday, July 8, Foster entered the female toilets on the main concourse of Leeds station at 9.31pm.

At 10.35pm, a 20-year-old woman entered a toilet cubicle and as she prepared to leave, saw the flash of a camera and looked up and saw Foster leaning over from the cubicle next door with a phone in his hand.

The victim left the cubicle and alerted other women in the toilets before Foster emerged. She challenged him, asking him to hand over his phone but despite attempts by the women to prevent him leaving, Foster ran off.

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, August 31.

He was also handed a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Investigating officer DC Gregg Whittaker said: "This was a disgusting invasion of privacy - the victim was justifiably left shaken, upset and violated by Foster's actions.