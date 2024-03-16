Man who hid wraps of heroin under false teeth during arrest given four year sentence

Jamie Lloyd, 38, of Castle Street, Barnsley has been sentenced after he was found in possession of over 90 wraps of Class A drugs.

Just after mid-day on Thursday February 8, officers patrolling Barnsley in an unmarked car spotted a red Volkswagen Golf struggling to navigate the snowy conditions.

Officers followed the vehicle along Sheffield Road as Lloyd was known to police for drug intelligence.

Witnessing Lloyd leave the vehicle to get onto a bus, officers arrested him to carry out a full search back at Barnsley custody.

During transporting him to custody, in the back of a police van, Lloyd showed officers wraps of Class A drugs hiding under his false teeth.

Before officers could act, Lloyd swallowed the drugs and was quickly taken to hospital, where it was found he was in possession of 90 wraps of Class A drugs, £700 cash and two mobile phones.

Following his treatment, enquiries within the investigation confirmed to officers that Lloyd was involved in drug supply within the town centre.

Forensic testing of the drugs confirmed that they were heroin and crack cocaine, totalling a street value of over £900.

Investigating officer in the case Sergeant Steve Newton explains more, he said: “Drug dealing, and drug supply will not be tolerated in Barnsley.

“The consequences of drugs are horrendous, they ruin people’s lives and families’ lives and lead to the exploitation of vulnerable children and adults, as well as lead to a fund serious and violent crime.

“Identifying those involved and carrying out stop searches enables us to disrupt the drug supply and bring those responsible before the courts.

“We are stronger with our community’s help, and anyone with concerns should report it to us.”