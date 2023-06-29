Man who killed friend with one punch outside pub jailed for seven and half years

A man who killed Scott Akester with a single punch to the face following a drunken disagreement outside a Hull pub has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Known to each other, Michael Pearson, 30, and Scott had been out drinking amongst friends in north Hull when they ventured to the Grandale pub on Sutton Park.

The pair became involved in a minor altercation which was quickly defused by friends.

Approximately 20 minutes later along with other friends, they started walking their journey home, in the hope of catching a taxi.

Michael Pearson, aged 30, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, was charged with murder two days after the incident on Saturday, 19 November, last year and remanded into custody.

Walking ahead of Scott, Pearson then turned back on himself approached Scott and punched him the face.

Scott subsequently fell backwards and hit his head on the floor.

Emergency Services were deployed and commenced CPR in a bid to save Scott’s life, however he died in hospital from his injuries on Saturday, November 19.

On Thursday 18 May, following a three-week trial a jury returned a guilty verdict of manslaughter and Pearson returned to be sentenced on Thursday.

Speaking of their devastating loss, Scott’s family said: “We would like to thank Humberside Police for their help throughout the investigation, in particular the officer in the case, DC Mike Bradley who has supported us over the course of the last eight months and throughout court proceedings.

“Each day is a struggle as we try to come to terms with losing Scott, the day he died is the day our lives changed forever.

“Scott was a loving son, partner and a devoted dad to his little girl. It breaks our hearts having to explain to her that her daddy has gone and isn’t coming back, all because of one man’s unforgiveable actions.

“Just getting through each day is difficult and while we can try and seek comfort in our precious memories of Scott, it doesn’t take away the pain Pearson has put our family through, having to relive the most horrific ordeal of our lives in court.

“We’re glad we have finally got justice for Scott and as a family, we’ll continue to take things one day at a time as we try to navigate our way through life without him here.”

Detective Inspector Al Curtis leading the investigation said: “Scott’s family have shown nothing but courage throughout what I can only imagine to be a heart-breaking and devastating time in their life’s.

“Scott had his whole life ahead of him which was taken away with an utterly needless punch.

“Whilst the outcome at court today sadly won’t bring Scott back, I really hope it provides his loved ones with some form of closure in knowing that Pearson is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions.