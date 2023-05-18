Man who killed friend with single punch after night drinking found guilty

A man who killed his friend with a single punch to the face following a drunken disagreement outside a pub has been found guilty of his manslaughter.

Michael Pearson, 30, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, was charged with murder two days after the incident on Saturday November 19, 2023 year and remanded into custody.

Known to each other, Pearson and Scott had been out drinking amongst friends in north Hull when they ventured to the Grandale pub on Sutton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair became involved in a minor altercation which was quickly defused by friends, the court heard.

Michael Pearson, aged 30, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, was charged with murder two days after the incident on Saturday, 19 November, last year and remanded into custody.

Approximately 20 minutes later along with other friends, they started walking their journey home, in the hope of catching a taxi.

Walking ahead of Scott, Pearson then turned back on himself, approached Scott and punched him in the face.

Scott subsequently fell backwards and hit his head on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency Services were deployed and commenced CPR in a bid to save Scott’s life.

However, he died in hospital from his injuries on Saturday, November 19.

Pearson is due to be sentenced on Thursday June 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Curtis said: “Scott’s death was utterly needless and as a result of Pearson’s mindless actions with no regard for the consequences.

“A single punch has caused a devastating impact, resulting in a man losing his life and a family left without their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank Scott’s family for their patience and courage during the judicial process. Nothing can bring Scott back, but I hope they feel a sense of justice has been achieved after today’s outcome.