Man who 'persistently and aggressively' begged at traffic lights given criminal order
A man who 'persistently aggressively begged' from drivers stopped at traffic lights in Leeds and Bradford has been given a three-year criminal behaviour order.
Iliuta Caldarar, 44, of Harehills, was made the subject of the order by magistrates in Leeds after he was convicted and fined over breaching a community protection notice by begging from motorists in Chapeltown Road and Claypit Lane on June 28.
West Yorkshire Police say Caldarar “has a home and is in receipt of benefits”, and have insisted the order is a “last resort”.
The Safer Leeds Street Support Team say they had previously tried to address his behaviour through a range of other measures, but he repeatedly refused to stop or engage with support agencies.
Incidents saw him walking among traffic, banging on car windows, giving obscene gestures, and spitting at waiting vehicles. The police received numerous complaints and those he targeted reported feeling intimidated by his behaviour.