Iliuta Caldarar, 44, of Harehills, was made the subject of the order by magistrates in Leeds after he was convicted and fined over breaching a community protection notice by begging from motorists in Chapeltown Road and Claypit Lane on June 28.

West Yorkshire Police say Caldarar “has a home and is in receipt of benefits”, and have insisted the order is a “last resort”.

The Safer Leeds Street Support Team say they had previously tried to address his behaviour through a range of other measures, but he repeatedly refused to stop or engage with support agencies.

Caldarar begged from motorists in Chapeltown Road, Leeds