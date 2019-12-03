Man who threw ferrets at passing car in Harrogate restrained by members of the public

A man who threw ferrets at a car in Harrogate was restrained by members of the public before being arrested by police.

The 25-year-old was seen hitting a number of cars in Woodfield Road with a ferret box, before throwing two ferrets at a car on Monday evening.

Generic ferret picture.

The man was detained by members of the public before police arrested him on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He remains in police custody.

The two ferrets are now in the care of the RSPCA.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, and ask for any victims who haven’t already come forward to contact North Yorkshire Police.

“This would have been a very disturbing and alarming incident to those who witnessed it, and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and ask to speak to PC Jessica Errington or PC Nicholas Woods.