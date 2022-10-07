Man who tied his ex-girlfriend up and poured boiling water over her in Yorkshire hotel after drinks date is jailed

In April this year, Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, took his victim to a hotel near Meadowhall in Sheffield after having drinks together in the city centre.

Once inside the hotel room, Wild tied his victim up and poured scalding water over her face and body from the kettle he had just boiled, before leaving the hotel.

PC Jane Guest of South Yorkshire Policesaid: “Wild and his victim had previously been in a relationship but were separated at the time this horrific and pre-meditated attack took place.

Sam Wild

“That night Wild lured his vulnerable ex-partner to a hotel room and tricked her into taking her clothes off. She later told officers that she believed Wild wanted to have sex with her and she was too scared to refuse. He used this pretence to tie her up and then, with no thought for her safety, poured boiling water over her face and body.”

Wild then fled the hotel, leaving his victim tied up and screaming in pain. She was able to free herself and alert hotel staff, who called police.

PC Guest continued: “Wild’s victim suffered significant and extensive burn injuries to her face and body – both first and second degree. She was in the specialist burns unit for weeks and even now, continues to receive treatment. She has demonstrated exceptional strength, not just in her physical recovery, but in her support of our investigation.

“Her victim statement was read aloud in court, which was incredibly powerful and deeply upsetting. She will be scarred for life by Wild, not just physically but psychologically too. To subject another person to such agonising pain and harm is incomprehensible and no jail sentence can ever undo the damage caused by Wild’s violence.

“I truly hope that with the conclusion of proceedings this week and the lifetime restraining order granted against Wild, the victim feels her journey towards recovery has taken another shift forward.”