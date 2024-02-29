Man who violently sexually assaulted an elderly woman with dementia in her Yorkshire home has been jailed
In July 2023, Michael Kidd, 35, was in the home of his victim where he preyed on her vulnerability, a court heard.
The victim suffered a “horrendous incident” as Kidd attacked the elderly woman with ornaments, causing substantial head and face injuries.
The court then heard how he sexually assaulted her, biting her multiple times.
Kidd, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of wounding with intent and two counts of sexual assault at a hearing on 30 November at Sheffield Crown Court.
He appeared before the same court on Thursday (Feb 29) where he was given a 19-year sentence.
Kidd was sentenced to 14 years behind bars, with another five to be served on extended licence
Detective Constable Gary Rawlings, the office in charge of this case, said that Kidd was “rightfully” put behind bars after subjecting the woman to a “violent and prolonged attack”.
DC Rawlings said: “The victim in this horrendous incident suffers from dementia and was therefore unable to provide an account of what happened to her.
"However, the dedicated work by officers within the reactive CID team at Doncaster resulted in a mound of substantial evidence against Kidd, resulting in him pleaded guilty and providing the victim with a voice.
“I hope the sentence he received brings some justice to the victim and her family.”
