Man with “no remorse” jailed for raping seven year old girl while she slept

A man who raped a seven-year-old girl as she slept has been jailed.

Leslie Winfindale, 57, has continued his life with no remorse for his actions over the past three decades, while his victim has spent her life traumatised.

Throughout his arrest, interview, and trial, Winfindale of Vale Road, Thrybergh, showed no willingness to acknowledge his wrongdoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winfindale’s victim, who is granted lifelong anonymity, bravely came forward to speak to officers in 2022 after the trauma and pain of knowing her rapist evaded justice became too much for her.

Leslie Winfindale, 57, has continued his life with no remorse for his actions over the past three decades, while his victim has spent her life traumatised.

Winifindale was arrested and subsequently charged with rape of a female under 16 in 2023.

Still taking no responsibility for his actions, Winfindale made his victim endure a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, where she had to relive her attacker’s horrendous crimes.

Winfindale was found guilty following four hours and 13 minutes of deliberation by the jury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jack Mitchell said: “Throughout this trial Winfindale has shown no remorse or willingness to acknowledge his wrongdoing, effectively making the victim relive the horrendous crime of which he is now convicted.

“This crime occurred in the 1980s and for nearly 40 years he managed to escape justice. I am proud to state this is no longer the case and I welcome the 10-year sentence handed down to him.

“I would like to echo the comments made by the presiding judge regarding the victim. She has shown tremendous courage and fortitude throughout this process and remained strong to the very end. I am thankful to her family and friends who have shown unwavering support when it was needed most.

“On speaking to the victim, she has stated that she hopes this conviction for a historic crime may provide motivation for others who have suffered and may continue to suffer with this burden to come forward. We are committed to pursuing those who commit crimes against society’s most vulnerable.”

Winfindale was sentenced to nine years in prison and extended licence for one year.