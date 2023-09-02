Man with scarf around face who held up Betfred shop in Harrogate with kitchen knife on run

A man who held up a Betfred shop in Harrogate with a kitchen knife is on the run.

The incident happened in Betfred, Kings Road, Harrogate on Friday night.

A man dressed in a black Nike tracksuit with a scarf around his face entered the shop with a kitchen knife and committed the robbery at around 8.15pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

He left with a small amount of cash before making off, crossing the road and is believed to have headed down Back Dawson Terrace.

Police responded promptly and have launched a full investigation, including appealing for witnesses or information.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with blue or green eyes and brown hair.

He is described as in his early twenties with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Tom Barker of Harrogate CID is requesting assistance from the public in relation to the incident.

“Clearly this was frightening for the staff at Betfred. Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident,” he said.

“I want to emphasise that we don’t believe any members of the local community are at risk. The suspect in this case has clearly targeted the location to steal cash.”

He said detectives have many lines of enquiry, including video footage from the area.

They have released an image of a man they need to locate as part of their enquiries.

“If you live nearby we encourage you to review you doorbell cameras,” DS Barker added.

“Equally if you were in a vehicle at the time with in-car footage please review your cameras.

“Please share any information with North Yorkshire Police by phoning 101 or via our online reporting service at www.northyorkshire.police.uk

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous. contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or go to their website wwwcrimestoppers-uk.org”