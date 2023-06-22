Manager of Yorkshire coast holiday park jailed for stealing £70,000 from the family business's accounts

The manager of a holiday park near Whitby has been jailed after stealing £70,000 from the family-owned business.

Ricky Lee Stevenson, 35, was employed at a guesthouse with chalets in Hinderwell during 2020, when the business, owned by his friend, was badly affected by the pandemic.

He left it on the brink of collapse after taking the money to fund his cocaine and gambling habits. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced yesterday at York Crown Court.

In December 2020, his boss started receiving warning letters from utility companies and suppliers regarding unpaid bills.

Ricky Stevenson

Stevenson initially claimed that the lack of funds in the bed and breakfast’s bank account was down to guests failing to turn up due to the Covid restrictions at that time.

However, when the owner confronted Stevenson in January 2021, he broke down and admitted taking the money.

The matter was reported to North Yorkshire Police and an extensive investigation was undertaken by Scarborough and Ryedale CID.

Stevenson was arrested at the beginning of February 2021 when he was interviewed and released on bail.

Led by Police Staff Investigator Rob Henderson, with support from the Financial Investigation Unit, the inquiry secured evidence which proved Stevenson had stolen £70,000 from the business.

This was in the form of bank transactions to his personal account, cheques made out to himself, cash withdrawals using the business card, and taking cash payments directly from guests who were told the card machine was out of order.

However, at court, Stevenson’s guilty plea for stealing an amount totalling £40,000 was accepted by the prosecution.

Following the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Henderson said: “Ricky Stevenson was a close acquaintance of the owner who placed him in a position of trust to manage the holiday business and even let him live rent-free on the site where he worked.

“He breached this trust in a most outrageous and calculated way for his own selfish gain.

“Stevenson’s actions almost brought about the collapse of the business and caused untold upset and stress for the owner at a time when the business was surviving on Covid loans due to the restrictions in place.