'Manipulative' supply teacher who sexually assaulted pupils in Yorkshire struck off

Jonathan Philip Clayton, 28, from Carlton, Stockton-on-Tees

Jonathan Clayton, 28, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court in April 2020, after he was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault.

North Yorkshire Police say the offences were committed in 2019 while he was working at a school, which cannot be named for legal reasons, and his victims were between the ages of seven and 11.

The Teaching Regulation Agency reviewed the case and in June a professional conduct panel decided to ban him from teaching indefinitely.

In a report, the panel said: “Each of these offences were extremely serious in nature and occurred in the course of Mr Clayton's duties at the school.

“They are sexual offences against young children in his care during the course of the school day.”

It adds: “Mr Clayton's behaviour in committing these offences plainly engaged public and child protection issues.

“It directly impacted on the safety and security of children and raised serious safeguarding concerns.

“In short, Mr Clayton is a convicted sex offender who violated the rights and dignity of these young victims.”

The panel also said Mr Clayton, from Carlton in Stockton-on-Tees, has “continued to maintain his innocence” and he requested a private hearing, but this request was denied.

When he was jailed in April 2020, he also received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Last year, detective constable Gillian Gowling, who led the investigation, described Mr Clayton as a “very manipulative individual” who “used his trusted position as a teacher to touch these very young and vulnerable girls for his own sexual gratification”.