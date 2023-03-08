Police have named a woman who was found dead at a house in the East Yorkshire market town of Market Weighton.

Humberside Police said: “A woman who was found deceased at a property in Market Weighton on Sunday 5 March has been named by her family as Helen Harrison, aged 59.

"We were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property on Aspen Close in Market Weighton. Upon attending, sadly it was discovered that Helen had sustained fatal injuries.“A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.“Helen’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Helen was a member of steampunk Morris dancing group Ravens Morris, who said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of one of our deeply loved Ravens. Helen joined us last year and fell in love with everything about Ravens Morris and quickly became one of the family. She always had the biggest smile on her face. She will be missed deeply and never forgotten. RIP Helen. Once a Raven, Always a Raven.”