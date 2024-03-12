Married Yorkshire couple charged with murder of Leeds man after he died in hospital

At around 10pm on Saturday (Mar 9), North Yorkshire Police were notified about a man receiving medical assistance in Smithson Street, Rothwell.

The 49-year-old man from Leeds was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police launched a murder investigation and soon a married couple from Rothwell were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 49-year-old man from Leeds who passed away in hospital after an incident in Smithson Street, Rothwell, Leeds.

Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, both of Rothwell, were then charged with murder and have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Tuesday (Mar 12).

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and anyone with information or footage that may assist is asked to contact them on either 101, or by using the Live Chat facility online, quoting Operation Plusfort.