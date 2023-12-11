Marshland Road, Moorends: Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment in Doncaster
A woman in her 30s reported that she had been raped at a premises on Marshland Road in Moorends at 1.30am on Friday, December 8.
Three men, aged 24, 34 and 49, were arrested.
They have since been bailed.
Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: “Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing.“Since the incident, there has been speculation and some misinformation shared online. This is an active and sensitive investigation and therefore I encourage the public to avoid speculation.“Victims of sexual offences have lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.
"If you identify a victim, or post information that could lead to the identification of a victim, you are breaking the law. We are monitoring the information being shared online and will investigate any information being shared which could risk the victim being identified.”