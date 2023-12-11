Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment in Doncaster.

A woman in her 30s reported that she had been raped at a premises on Marshland Road in Moorends at 1.30am on Friday, December 8.

Three men, aged 24, 34 and 49, were arrested.

They have since been bailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment in Doncaster.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: “Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing.“Since the incident, there has been speculation and some misinformation shared online. This is an active and sensitive investigation and therefore I encourage the public to avoid speculation.“Victims of sexual offences have lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad