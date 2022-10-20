Masked men force way into Yorkshire home to steal car - but tracker helps police find it

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s North East Sheffield neighbourhood team said: “We were called to reports that a masked man had entered a property on Edmund Road and stolen a set of car keys from the property, before stealing the car and driving away.

“The savvy owner had placed an Apple AirTag in within the car at an earlier date, and as a result, we were able to track the vehicle and locate it 40 minutes later in the Burngreave area. This incident shows that placing trackers in vehicles does work in helping us locate them if they are unfortunately stolen. We’d encourage all car owners to consider putting a low-cost tracker in their car.”