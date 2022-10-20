News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Masked men force way into Yorkshire home to steal car - but tracker helps police find it

Masked men broke into a house near Sheffield city centre – before stealing a car outside. But they did not have the car long, as a tracker fitted to the vehicle helped police track it down in little over half an hour.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

Read More

Read More
Reported Missing: Worried police search for missing student feared 'radicalised'...

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s North East Sheffield neighbourhood team said: “We were called to reports that a masked man had entered a property on Edmund Road and stolen a set of car keys from the property, before stealing the car and driving away.

“The savvy owner had placed an Apple AirTag in within the car at an earlier date, and as a result, we were able to track the vehicle and locate it 40 minutes later in the Burngreave area. This incident shows that placing trackers in vehicles does work in helping us locate them if they are unfortunately stolen. We’d encourage all car owners to consider putting a low-cost tracker in their car.”

Most Popular

Masked men went into a house on Edmund Road, Sheffield, and stole keys to a car, which was later found

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Enquiries continue to find the thieves, say officers.

NEWS: Sheffield bus and tram fares: Mayor to bring in price cap from next month

NEWS: Sheffield UFO: Video and pictures show mystery objects in sky over Handsworth