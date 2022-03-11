Police were alerted by security at the Co-op, on Skipton Road in Harrogate, to four thieves having broken through the front door of the store and being inside attempting to remove the cash machine.
Officers were despatched immediately, along with the police helicopter, and in the meantime the four masked men had failed to remove the cash machine but managed to steal money from it.
Eyewitnesses said they made their getaway in a small dark car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, and headed in the direction of New Park roundabout, but despite the police presence and helicopter support, no further sightings of the vehicle were made.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room or email [email protected] and quote ref 12220041651. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.