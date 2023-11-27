Meadowhall shoppers warned after theft of vehicle from car park as police launch appeal

CCTV images of two men have been released in an appeal by police following the theft of a car from Meadowhall shopping centre car park.

It is reported that on October 19 at 2.20pm, two men entered Meadowhall car park on foot, broke into a White Hyundai and stole the parked car.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.

The two men are described as being of an average build and in their late to mid-30s.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise them?