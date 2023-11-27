Meadowhall shoppers warned after theft of vehicle from car park as police launch appeal
It is reported that on October 19 at 2.20pm, two men entered Meadowhall car park on foot, broke into a White Hyundai and stole the parked car.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they believe they may be able to assist with enquiries.
The two men are described as being of an average build and in their late to mid-30s.
One man is described as 6ft and the second man as 5ft 8ins tall.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise them?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/186658/23 of 19 October when you get in touch.”