Member of public spots ‘human skull’ in beck running alongside Yorkshire car park

Police were called after a member of public spotted what they believed to be a human skull.

Officers responded after the call from a member of the public who said they had seen a human skull in the beck running alongside the ropery carpark in Pickering.

"We retrieved the skull and I'm very happy to report that the skull was a concrete model”, a North Yorkshire Police social media update stated.

"But as you can see it's quite realistic!”

The woman who made the discovery commented on the police update and said: “I’m glad I reported it either way!