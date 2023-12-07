Men and women arrested on modern slavery and sexual exploitation charges in Yorkshire
A 45-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from the Dinnington area of Rotherham have been arrested on suspicion of Modern Slavery concerning Sexual Exploitation.
A warrant secured the arrest of a 58-year old woman and 37-year old woman from the Manor area of Sheffield on suspicion of Modern Slavery concerning Sexual Exploitation.
All four arrests took place on Thursday, December 7.
The four individuals remain in police custody pending further investigation.
Detective Inspector James Smith from the Modern Slavery Team said: “Modern Slavery is occurring within our communities across South Yorkshire and information from members of the public is crucial so that vulnerable people who are potential victims of exploitation and locations of concern can be identified.”
Investigating Officer Emma Halton said: “If anyone has any information which could assist us with our investigation, please contact us. Please quote incident number 759 of 1 September 2023.”