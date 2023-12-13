Driver Andrew Marwood, 28, and fieldsman Lee Pearcy, 45, pleaded guilty at Hull Magistrates to offences under animal transport legislation for using violence likely to cause unnecessary fear, injury or suffering and for using prohibited handling techniques when loading pigs for transport.

East Riding Council launched an investigation after being sent video footage of pigs being loaded at Wyton in Holderness on April 24 2023 by a member of the public. It showed Marwood, from Kirkbymoorside, lifting a pig, which was reluctant to load, by the tail and hitting it with a pig board - used to guide pigs when moving them. When the pig still refused to walk onto the lorry, it was then hit on multiple occasions with a pig board by Pearcy.