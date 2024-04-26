South Yorkshire Police said it received reports several men were using dogs to hunt on private land on Lodge Lane in Braithwaite, near Doncaster at around 5.40pm on April 2.

When they were confronted by the land owner, police said an ‘altercation’ took place. The force has released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been alleged that the men became aggressive and used a hammer to damage farm machinery and cause a facial injury to a 37-year-old woman.

Police want to speak to these men in connection with a serious assault and rural crimes

A statement from the force said: “On Tuesday, April 2 at 5.40pm we received reports that several men, had been using dogs to hunt on private land on Lodge Lane in Braithwaite.

“It is believed that the men were challenged by the land owner, and an altercation took place, during which is it is alleged that the men became aggressive and used a hammer to cause criminal damage to farm machinery and inflict a facial injury to a 37 year-old woman.

“Enquires have led officers to believe that the vehicle the men were using was being driven on cloned registration plates. We have now released two images of men we would like to speak to in connection to the incident.”