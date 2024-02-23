Officers discovered around 700 cannabis plants during a pre-planned raid at a commercial property in Colwall Street in Darnall in December 2023.

Inside the warehouse, they also found Damiano Behari, 25, and Eneo Guri, 27, who tried to evade justice by attempting an escape.

However, the officers detained them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the warehouse, they also found Damiano Behari, 25, and Eneo Guri, 27, who tried to evade justice by fleeing from officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the factory, an elaborate setup with hundreds of plants was discovered.

Detective Sergeant James Dyson, from South Yorkshire Police Operation Fortify team, said: "Both Behari and Guri made desperate bids to flee the scene and evade detection, but our officers were on hand to detain them and bring them into custody.

"We managed to execute a warrant at this address after gathering intelligence which indicated that drugs were being grown and distributed from this industrial premises.

"Inside, we discovered an elaborate set up with hundreds of plants that were mature and worth an estimated £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was extremely complex and professional and was one of the largest cannabis cultivations our local neighbourhoods policing team had ever come across."

Behari, of no fixed abode, and Guri, of Lathcoates Crescent in Chelmsford, Essex, were both charged with producing the controlled Class B drug cannabis.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and were both jailed for three years and four months at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday February 20.

DS Dyson, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "We know that the production and distribution of cannabis funds organised crime, and I'm pleased we have been able to take apart this significant growing operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were able to execute this warrant thanks to intelligence we received and I would encourage members of the public to get in touch if they have concerns that a property or premises near them is being used to grow cannabis.