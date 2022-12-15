Men jailed after driving car through cabin at Yorkshire holiday park in pre-planned attack against woman

It happened on Saturday, July 31 of this year in Burton Pidsea.
A woman was injured in the incident and the cabin was seriously damaged.
All three defendants pleaded guilty and appeared at Hull Crown Court yesterday for sentencing.
Michael Ness, 25, of Stonebridge Avenue, Hull, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for GBH and assault.
Cameron Wynne, 20, of Tower House Lane, Hedon, was sentenced to two years and three months for GBH.
Shane Wynne, 45, of Beverley Road, Hull, was to three years in prison and banned from driving for four years for GBH, criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Humberside Police officer in the case DC Dan Joyce said: “It was a pre-planned act with a specific target in mind, and whilst the injuries suffered were serious, they could have been much worse.”