Men posing as DPD delivery drivers steal cash and jewellery after forcing their way into home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV footage from the incident in Whin Hill Road in Bessacar.

The burglary happened at around 6.45pm on July 24, when the two men forced their way into the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They restrained the victim and stole cash and jewellery before driving off in a white panel van.

Do you recognise these men?

A statement from the force said: "The victim was unharmed but left understandably shaken. The suspects are described as white, aged between 35 and 40 years old and of average build.

"Officers have issued a CCTV image of two men who may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries. Do you know these men? If so, information can be reported to us using our new live chat, online portal or by calling 101."