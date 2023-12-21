Men should 'be brave' and call out sexism to help 'eradicate' abuse, says Yorkshire PCC

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison said all men needed to play their part in combating misogyny and not stand by when they hear sexist comments.

He added he set the goal of completely eradicating abuse and violence after his daughters told him all women experienced some form of it. It comes after a study launched by the PCC last year found only one in 50 of the 1,627 women surveyed across the Humber had never experienced violence or abuse.

The VictimFocus study also found around a third of women had been threatened with harm or death before they turn 18. Almost three quarters, 71 per cent, were verbally or physically sexually harassed before turning 18, while 74 per cent were touched inappropriately.

More than half of adult women said they had been slapped, punched, hit pushed or shoved and 47 per cent had had things thrown at them. Almost half said they were kissed without their consent and 48 per cent said they had been raped by being manipulated into sex they otherwise would not have consented to.

Humberside Police Chief Constable Paul Anderson with Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.

The study undertaken by academic Dr Jessica Taylor also found that between 83 and 91 per cent of violence and coercion against women and girls went unreported. Mr Evison told East Riding councillors the police had developed programmes to try and reach perpetrators to stop them from abusing women and girls.

But he added all men needed to stand up to sexism to completely get rid of it as statistically 97.8 per cent of women have faced abuse.

The PCC said: “The statistics are quite stark and the abuse can range from cat calling to inappropriate touching all the way up to serious sexual violence and murder. The 97.8 per cent figure sounded like a lot to me, I’ve got four adult daughters and when I asked them if it was right they said: ‘no it’s 100 per cent’.

“I want to eradicate violence against women and girls, if I reduce it by 50 per cent then two of my daughters are still being abused and that’s not acceptable. When we talk about it we think about the victims and the survivors of abuse, but we also need to reach the perpetrators too because if we don’t then they can find someone else.

“So we’ve developed perpetrator programmes and we also have bystander training. We all need to stand up to this and we need to get the word across to men that when they hear sexist language they can say: ‘no, I don’t like that, that could be my sister you’re talking about’.