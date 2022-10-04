Khuram Javed, a 31-year-old solicitor, was lured onto a footpath and shot three times while he was socialising with friends at a flat near Bramall Lane football stadium in April last year.

Samsul Mohamed, 20, who pulled the trigger, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 32 years at Sheffield Crown Court today, after he was found guilty of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

His accomplice Tinashe Kampira, 20, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 26 years, after he was convicted of the same offences.

Mohamed’s two brothers Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohamed, 23, were both sentenced to three-and-a-half years for assisting an offender, as they transported the killers to a safehouse in Reading after the attack.

Ed Hulbert, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Khuram Javed was a much-loved husband and father of two young children.

“He was murdered in cold blood, gunned down in front of his friends after an evening of socialising.

“This was a brutal crime which has shocked the local community and left his family devastated. His murderers are now facing life in prison.

“Our thoughts remain with his widow and young children.”

Khuram was a solicitor for the Alison Law legal firm based on London Road, Abbeydale.