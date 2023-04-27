Mercedes driver, 25, to face trial over deaths of young couple in Yorkshire crash which left their baby son an orphan

A young woman is to face trial over the deaths of a young couple in a crash near the Yorkshire coast that left their baby son an orphan.

Dean Yarrow, 33, and Faye Wardle, 32, from Scarborough, were both killed when their Peugeot 2008 was struck head-on by a Mercedes Benz driven by Laila Barnard Wigley, 25.

They were travelling along the A165 near Bridlington when the collision happened near Grindale Road in May 2021. Their son, who was in a car seat, was injured but survived.

The beautician, of Thoresby Avenue, Bridlington, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Thursday to give pleas to two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

A165 near Grindale Road junction

She denied both counts and will stand trial in December. No plea was taken for the third count, of causing serious injury to the child, and her defence team have applied for this charge to be dismissed.

Wigley was granted unconditional bail until her trial is heard.

Dean Yarrow was a plant nurseryman who worked for Johnsons of Whixley, between York and Harrogate. His employers said: “Dean was a well-loved hard-working member of the Johnsons team for three years from 2016-2019 and was deputy manager at our Whixley site.

"Dean was an unforgettable character; his knowledge and passion for plants were inspiring. His bubbly persona definitely shines through in his son, who is also a likeness of his mother.

“Dean was a helpful, funny, loved friend not only at work but also after. He always had a smile and was ready to help.