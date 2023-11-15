Mercedes driver who reached 151mph on the A1(M) in Yorkshire is banned from the roads
Jorden Jay Barwick, 22, of Magnolia Way, Sowerby, near Thirsk, pleaded guilty to speeding at Harrogate Magistrates Court this week. His speed is the fastest ever recorded by a North Yorkshire Police camera trap.
His Mercedes A45 AMG, which did not have a front registration plate, was captured by a camera van near junction 48 for Boroughbridge at 11am on Friday September 22.
A marked police car was sent to pursue and stop Barwick and his vehicle was tracked by ANPR cameras.
Traffic Bureau manager Richard Fletcher, said: “Speed is involved in around one third of all fatal collisions, which is why it is important we identify and punish those caught speeding on the roads of North Yorkshire.
“Barwick showed complete disregard for the safety of other road users when he chose to commit these offences. In fact, the speed he registered on our camera was the fastest we have ever seen, and we were determined to bring him to justice.”
Barwick was sentenced to a 12-month disqualification from driving and given a £369 fine. He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £196 victim surcharge.