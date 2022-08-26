Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened in Middleton Park Avenue in Leeds and happened at around 4.20pm on Thursday, August 25.

It involved the motorbike and car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ambulance was called and crews then called the police.

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after crashing a motorbike in Yorkshire.

When the police arrived, the motorbike had been moved from the scene of the crash.

However, officers located the bike a short time later.

The teenager, who police believe to be riding the bike alone, remains in hospital today.

He is said to be in a stable condition.

The driver was spoken to by officers.