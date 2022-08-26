Middleton Park Avenue crash: 15-year-old boy in hospital after crashing motorbike in Leeds
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after crashing a motorbike he was riding in Yorkshire.
The crash happened in Middleton Park Avenue in Leeds and happened at around 4.20pm on Thursday, August 25.
It involved the motorbike and car.
An ambulance was called and crews then called the police.
When the police arrived, the motorbike had been moved from the scene of the crash.
However, officers located the bike a short time later.
The teenager, who police believe to be riding the bike alone, remains in hospital today.
He is said to be in a stable condition.
The driver was spoken to by officers.
Enquiries are ongoing.