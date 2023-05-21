All Sections
Millwater Avenue, Dewsbury collision: Two-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car on Yorkshire street

A two-year-girl has died after she was struck by a car on a street in Yorkshire.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st May 2023, 07:21 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 07:21 BST

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.13am on Saturday, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident in Millwater Avenue, in Dewsbury, where a child had been involved in a collision with a car outside an address.

"The child, a two-year-old girl, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. A scene is in place in Millwater Avenue.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”

Millwater Avenue, Dewsbury