Laura Louise Plews, 35, of Sheriff Hutton, worked at Minster Vets, which has several practices in and around York.
Earlier this year she was sentenced at York Crown Court and given a 12-month prison term suspended for 18 months, plus 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation.
The long-serving member of staff diverted money from the surgery’s payment system into her own bank accounts in order to pay off her debts. Over £20,000 was taken in total.
The case came before Judge Sean Morris at the same court again on May 22 for a Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation hearing. Though Plews did not appear herself, a solicitor provided details of her assets.
The court was told that there was £61,894 available and that from that, £22,612 must be repaid within three months, or Plews will be sent to prison for seven months.