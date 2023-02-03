A student nurse accused of plotting a terrorist attack at an RAF base after he was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a hospital in Leeds is to face a trial in the autumn.

Mohammad Farooq, 27, was allegedly inspired by radical Islam and Jihad when he carried out online research and then "hostile reconnaissance" of the military base in Yorkshire on January 10 and 18. Prosecutors say he chose the target because of online encouragement to carry out a "lone wolf" attack at the site.

Farooq is said to have constructed a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilos of a homemade low explosive mixture and a length of pyrotechnic fuse. He was arrested in the early hours of January 20 outside the maternity unit at St James's University Hospital in Leeds, where he had been due to work a shift.

His actions at the hospital are not alleged to have been motivated by terrorism but a grudge towards another member of staff. Farooq was charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism between July 12 last year and January 20.

Army bomb disposal experts on site at St James' University Hospital in Leeds on the day that Mohammad Farooq was arrested.

It is also alleged he had instructions to assemble a homemade explosive device, bought equipment and made the bomb, researched the RAF base online, and engaged in reconnaissance of the alleged target.

He is also charged with possessing an explosive substance - namely 13.7kg of a homemade low explosive mixture, a pressure cooker and a length of pyrotechnic fuse - on January 20 with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Farooq faces a further count of possessing an imitation firearm: a Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol; with intent to cause fear of violence on the same date.

On Friday, Farooq, from Leeds, appeared via video link from custody for a hearing at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker. The senior judge set a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court from October 16 with a plea hearing at the same court on July 7.