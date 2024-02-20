North Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident at the Monk Fryston Village Stores on the A63 near Selby on Monday afternoon.

Three men wielding hammers attacked staff, who were pushed to the ground inside the family-owned business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gang are believed to have escaped with around £2,000 in cash, according to local sources. One man was said to have suffered an arm injury.

Monl Fryston Post Office and Village Stores

Police said: “It was reported at around 4.40pm on Monday 19 February when suspects armed with what were believed to be hammers, entered the store on Main Street, threatened staff and left with an amount of cash.

"Police are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspects and as part of those enquiries, are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a white van or its occupants in the vicinity of the post office, to contact them.

"Detectives also want to piece together the van’s movements in the village and are appealing to anyone who has captured a white van on dashcam footage or doorbell video either before, during or after the incident to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff were pushed to ground during the robbery and one was taken to hospital for checks.

"The three suspects involved are described as:

"First suspect: wearing dark clothing and an orange hi-vis vest

"Second suspect: white male, over 6ft tall, of athletic build wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and tracksuit top with light blue jeans underneath, black trainers, a black face covering and black gloves

"Third suspect: male, 5ft 10 in to 5ft 11in of medium build, wearing black, tracksuit bottoms and top, a white t-shirt protruding under the tracksuit top, grey/green face covering, grey trainers and black gloves. He spoke with an Irish accent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101 and pass information for incident number 12240030920

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers carrying out reassurance patrols and carry out further enquiries.”