Monk Fryston Village Stores owner Karen Bullock has informed residents of the community near Selby that she and her husband Adrian are giving up the Post Office licence for the business following the terrifying attack on February 19.

Three men wielding hammers pushed staff to the ground and the postman was taken to hospital with an arm injury. The gang escaped with around £2,000 in cash.

North Yorkshire Police are still investigating the robbery, which occurred close to the main A63 road between Leeds and Selby.

Monk Fryston Village Stores and Post Office

Mrs Bullock wrote on a local Facebook group: “You may be aware of the shocking incident on February 19 where we were the victims of a violent armed robbery, resulting in a Royal Mail employee being injured, our staff and ourselves being subjected to extreme threatening behaviour and the business suffering significant financial losses. We were extremely lucky that nobody was killed. We are thankful to the police, who have been efficient and supportive.

"After close consultation with the Post Office, our local MP and the police, it has been identified that societal changes such as the closure of local banks and removal of ATMs have resulted in increasingly large sums of cash being handled at post offices. The result of this is that local post offices have become easy targets for criminal gangs.

"In order to ensure the safety of our staff, significant changes would be required to the shop layout. This is not a viable option. With this and our safety in mind, we have taken the difficult decision to close the Post Office side of the business, effective from June 7.

"We hope everyone can understand and support our decision, which has not been taken lightly, and that we can count on your continued support at your local shop.”