Mortomley Park stabbing: Two boys in hospital after stabbing in Yorkshire Park

Two boys have been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in a park in Yorkshire.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 4th May 2024, 11:14 BST

South Yorkshire Police were called to Mortomley Park in High Green, Sheffield at 6.49pm on Friday, May 3.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers have arrested three people.

An air ambulance which landed at Mortomley Park in Sheffield yesterday. Two boys have been hospitalised following a double stabbing. Picture: The Star

Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. The 17-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

A 22-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. She remains in police custody.

DCI Sam Blakemore, investigating, said: "We simply will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and are working at pace to build up a clear picture of what unfolded in the park yesterday evening.”