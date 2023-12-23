All Sections
Mother charged with murder after death of baby daughter in Yorkshire park

A woman has been charged with murdering her five-month-old baby daughter who was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital from a park.
By Matthew Cooper, PA
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT

West Yorkshire Police said Hayley Macfarlane, 39, from Barnsley, is due to face magistrates in Leeds on Saturday.

She has been charged with the murder of daughter Evelyn after an incident at Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds, the force said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police said a woman had contacted police at 5.44pm on Wednesday reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.

Mother charged with murder after death of baby daughter in Yorkshire park

The statement added: “Officers attended and the five-month-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A scene was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.”