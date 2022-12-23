Mother faces jail after husky mauls her three-month-old daughter to death

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky which mauled her three-month-old baby girl to death.

Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King. She was charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death. Alcock pleaded guilty while Kyra's dad Vince King, 54, denied the charge at the hearing on Friday (Dec 23).

Tragic tot Kyra had been treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincs. She was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries to her neck and head when a husky sled dog called Blizzard, attacked her.

Her parents, of New York near Coningsby, Lincolnshire, were later charged by police after paramedics had alerted them of the tragedy. They both appeared at court today (Fri) for a plea hearing. The case was adjourned and the couple were both granted unconditional bail. Alcock will be sentenced next year while King will stand trial next June.

Karen Alcock (left) and Vince King (right) arrive at Boston Magistrates Court, Lincolnshire for an earlier hearing

Addressing them both, Judge Simon Hirst said: "Miss Alcock you've pleaded guilty and taken responsibility for what's happened and that will stand you in really good stead with the court when it's your sentence time. Mr King you wish to have a trial as is your right. Given that your defence is effectively this is nothing to do with you, it's all to do with Miss Alcock, I'm afraid Miss Alcock will have to wait till the trial to be sentenced.”

Lincolnshire Police said the dog was being kept in isolation at secure kennels and officers were seeking a court order to have it destroyed.

Speaking last month Detective Constable Craig Davey said: "This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra's death. We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation, which has been lengthy and thorough and involved specialist forensic experts and officers from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit.

"We have now brought charges against two people, and will continue to work with the CPS as the case makes its way through the justice system."

