A mother from Leeds and a girlfriend of two Islamist terrorists have been found guilty of failing to disclose plans for a terror attack after two separate criminal trials.

Tasnia Ahmed, 21, from Tower Hamlets, London, didn’t report her would-be terrorist boyfriend Al-Arfat Hassan to the police despite knowing he intended to carry out a mass casualty attack using a knife or a bomb.

She and her cousins had referred to him as “bomb man” and “terrorist” in mobile phone exchanges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February drill rapper Hassan, 21, who used his music to “glorify” Islamic State killings, was found guilty of buying chemicals online to make a bomb and possessing terrorist material – including a video showing how to kill a prisoner with knives and make a bomb.

Sameer Anjum, 17, from Roundhay, Leeds, who was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for failing to disclose knowledge of terrorist activities. His mother, Nabeela Anjum has been convicted of failing to disclose information relating to a terror attack discussed by her son and his friend, drill rapper Al-Arfat Hassan.

He was jailed at the Old Bailey for five years with a further two years on licence.

His co-defendant, a 17-year-old, who can now be named after reporting restrictions were lifted as Sameer Anjum, from Leeds, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after failing to disclose information about Hassan’s acts of terrorism and possessing the same video as Hassan.

The pair had been exchanging extremist messages, graphics and voice notes almost daily over a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anjum’s mother, Nabeela Anjum, of Upland Road, Roundhay, has now also been convicted of failing to disclose information about Hassan’s activities, which she learned of from her son.

The 48-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, which ended on Tuesday. She has been bailed until her sentencing at a date yet to be confirmed.

She denied all knowledge, but the jury was shown detailed messages where she pleaded with her son to stop communicating with Hassan.

In one message following Hassan’s arrest, she told him: “Please get rid of everything from your phone...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed was found guilty following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court and will be sentenced on June 3. The court heard she had been in a relationship with Hassan since October 2021, and had exchanged more than 85,000 text messages over some three months.

He wrote of his desire to carry out a terrorist attack, writing: “I have to get it done, I know the perfect spot where millions, millions of people are…” Ahmed told him that he would “die for a good cause,” adding “I’ll support you if that’s what you really want”. She also wrote she would buy him a better knife.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said the two women had “jeopardised the safety of the public by blindly choosing not to report acts of terror” openly being planned by the pair.

He said: “Tasnia Ahmed in particular knew of Hassan’s extremist beliefs. He had repeatedly told her of his intention to carry out a knife or bomb attack – she indulged this and spoke about it as if it was normal behaviour.