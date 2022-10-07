Ryan was a talented footballer who had played for Bessacarr JFC. His mother Lisa Theobald said: "Not only has Ryan been killed, but something inside of me has been killed with him."I have been compelled to watch the heart-wrenching footage of my son's final moments, something no parent should have to do. I could not be with him at that time, but I am struck that after I was told about the death of my son I noted that around the time of the death I had awoken from my sleep, for what reason at the time I could not fathom."Lisa explained the ripple effect of Ryan's death extends far and wide, across family, friends, neighbours and those at Bessacarr Football Club, where he used to play."I know I will never have our old family life back," she said. "I grieve for Ryan, the life and future he has lost and our family life, forever taken from those of us left behind. We now face a future where together we have to navigate what our 'new normal' will be."

Janis’ sister Russanda Kozlovskis added: "There are no words that can describe the level of pain and loss we all felt that day and on every day since."Even though Janis was approaching manhood, he was still the baby of the family. He was a fun-loving boy who enjoyed spending time with his family but also going out with his friends."Janis had his whole life ahead of him. He will never grow to be the man that we all hoped he would be. The knife attack on Janis, who was unarmed, was brutal. Having seen the CCTV of the incident and seeing Jhagra take Janis to the floor and stab him repeatedly was something that will haunt me for the rest of my life."Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, senior investigating officer, said: “This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and whilst I am pleased that Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back.“They were both young men, just starting their journey into adulthood, and all of that has been taken away from them in an instant. Within under two minutes of the fight beginning, Janis and Ryan had been fatally stabbed by Jhagra, and left dying in the street.“We have released this footage today to show how quickly these incidents can escalate, with devastating consequences.“My message today to those intent on carrying knives is clear – drop the knife before you do irreparable damage, and further lives are lost and ruined forever.”Jhagra, aged 19, and formerly of Cedar Road, was found guilty of two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon on July 21, following a 10-day trial. The jury deliberated for just four hours.On Thursday he was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 24 years at Sheffield Crown Court.