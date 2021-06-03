Mother of Yorkshire murder victim calls for purple and yellow tribute on first anniversary of her death

Former soldier Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, died on June 5 last year after being brutally attacked by her partner Terence Papworth at his home in Balby, near Doncaster. He took his own life in prison before facing trial.

And her mother, Jacqui Fareham, wants people to remember her daughter this weekend by lighting candles and dressing up themselves and their homes and gardens in purple and yellow.

On Saturday morning (June 5), family members will run from Amy’s grave at Arksey Cemetery to The Newton pub in Sprotbrough for a celebration of her life.

People will gather at the cemetery to lay flowers at around 9.30am on Saturday before the run sets off at 10am.

Jacqui said: “Anyone is free to join us to watch us set off. We anticipate arriving at the Newton between 12.30 and 1pm where we will all celebrate Amy’s life together.

"Can you light up candles on Friday and Saturday so our girl can see the lights and find her way home to us. On Saturday let's make some noise. We will not give up without a fight. I can’t wait to see all that purple and yellow.”

Saturday will also see the launch of a petition by the family, calling for a change in the law so that Papworth can be convicted posthumously.

The builder, 45, took his own life in HMP Leeds on November 22 as he waited to go on trial charged with Amy’s murder.

Mrs Fareham said: “We want justice for Amy. The legal system didn't give her that justice, so that is what our aim is now - to go to parliament with a petition and get the law changed."

"Even if you die or commit suicide or whatever before your trial, you can still be tried if the evidence is so overwhelming.”